Adele postpones Vegas residency, 24 hours out

"Half my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show," she told fans on Thursday night via Instagram

Adele has postponed her entire Las Vegas residency, just 24 hours before opening night.

The Live Nation-promoted residency, dubbed Weekends With Adele, was due to kick off on Friday (21 January) but the star says her show “isn’t ready”.

“Half my team have Covid and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she told fans on Thursday night (20 January) via Instagram, adding that “delivery delays” had also impacted her plans.

The star, who is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME, was due to perform two shows every weekend at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum theatre (cap. 4,300) until mid-April.

Tickets ranged from US$85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was forecast to make more than £500,000 per performance

Tickets ranged from US$85 to $685, and Adele was forecast to make more than £500,000 per performance.

The Vegas residency would have been her first live concerts in five years. Along with two dates in London’s Hyde Park this summer, they are the only shows she has announced to promote her fourth album, 30.

Speaking on Instagram, Adele said she had been “awake for 30 hours” trying to rescue the production, but had simply “run out of time”.

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” she added. “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted.”

“I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”

Adele said she and her team are currently working on rescheduling the residency dates and that they’re “gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.