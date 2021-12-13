Woo Hah! Festival joins forces with Rolling Loud

Hip-hop event Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud is set to take place from 1-3 July 2022 at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek in the Netherlands

The Netherlands’ Woo Hah! hip-hop festival has joined forces with US festival organiser Rolling Loud.

According to Entertainment Business, Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud is set to take place from 1-3 July 2022 at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Line-up details will be announced soon.

Launched in 2014, Woo Hah! has attracted major international acts such as J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Stormzy and Tyler, The Creator.

We are always looking for how we can push the whole thing to a new level

“Over the past eight years, Woo Hah! has grown from a small festival to one of the largest players of its kind on the European market,” says festival director Ruud Lemmen. “We are super-proud of what we have built and are always looking for how we can push the whole thing to a new level.

“For the 20220 edition, we are starting a collaboration with Rolling Loud. This brand, in turn, is a leader in the American market with festivals in Miami, New York and Los Angeles. Together, we will ensure an unforgettable festival summer for hip-hop lovers across Europe this summer.”

Woo Hah! Festival was founded by 013 and Mojo with the aim of bringing more major hip-hop acts to the Brabant region. In 2018, the event moved to its current site in Beekse Bergen.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.