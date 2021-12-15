Wasserman Music hires agent Adam Brill

LA-based Brill, who was previously with CAA, has worked with the likes of Imagine Dragons and Zara Larsson and joins as VP, fairs & festivals

Veteran agent Adam Brill has joined Wasserman Music as VP, fairs & festivals.

Previously an agent at CAA for six years, Brill also worked at UTA and APA earlier in his career and has represented and developed artists including Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons.

Los Angeles-based Brill, who has also consulted for Atlantic Records on prospective young talent, started out in the live business by leading the concert committee at the University of Iowa, where he oversaw a team of more than 20 students and promoted arena shows by John Mayer and Bob Dylan, among others.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Wasserman family,” he says. “Their success as a company is reinforced by their entrepreneurial and innovative mindset. I am excited to help build a division that will further benefit all Wasserman clients.”

His extensive artist development track record fits perfectly with our ethos

Marty Diamond, EVP & managing executive at Wasserman Music, adds: “We’re very excited to have Adam join our team at Wasserman. His extensive artist development track record fits perfectly with our ethos, and he brings valuable perspective and experience to the important space of fair and festival bookings.”

He joins a growing department that recently added Shannon Casey as SVP, and has also promoted agent Mike Sosin as a newly promoted agent.

Sosin joins Wasserman’s fairs & festivals department following five years as coordinator for Wasserman SVP, Trey Many. He previously worked in radio promotion at Bloodshot Records and as an artist manager.

“Mike is a close friend, a valuable colleague, and an amazing human being,” says Many. “I’m thrilled that he’s now growing into this new role, and his extensive knowledge and bright spirit will continue to enhance our agency.”

