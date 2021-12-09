fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

UTA bolsters Nashville team with string of hires

Matthew Morgan appointed co-head of agency's Music City office, reuniting with former WME colleague Scott Clayton

By James Hanley on 09 Dec 2021

Matthew Morgan and Buster Phillips


UTA has confirmed the appointment of Matthew Morgan as co-head of the agency’s Nashville office as part of a series of hires.

Morgan and music agents Marissa Smith, Emily LaRose and Buster Phillips join from WME in a move that sees the trio reunite with former colleague Scott Clayton, who was unveiled as UTA’s latest co-head of global music last month.

Morgan, who will work alongside co-head Jeffrey Hasson, has worked with the likes of  Zac Brown Band and Lizzo. He previously spent 13 years at CAA and two years at CMT. UTA opened its Nashville HQ in June 2021.

“Our Nashville office is rapidly expanding, and that momentum will continue under Matthew and Jeffrey’s leadership,” says David Zedeck, partner and co-head of global music.

We are honoured to welcome this powerhouse group of industry professionals into our Music City headquarters

Smith had served as an assistant to Clayton and was responsible for booking concerts at colleges and universities along the US East Coast. She was also the company’s first social action music agent and headed up the music department’s virtual appearance group.

LaRose has worked with artists such as Sasha Alex Sloan and Andrew McMahon, while Phillips has represented acts such as Devon Gilfillian, Gov’t Mule, Ida Mae, Iron and Wine, Kathleen Edwards, Low Cut Connie and Nicole Atkins.

Additionally, Elisa Vazzana switches to UTA from CAA as a music agent, while Emily Wright comes on board as a music brand partnerships agent. The hirings are completed by Amy Lynch, who becomes an agent for the company’s comedy touring division, and Brandi Brammer, who is named senior HR business partner.

“We are honoured to welcome this powerhouse group of industry professionals into our Music City headquarters,” adds Zedeck. “The collective breadth and scope of our new colleagues will be a tremendous addition as we continue to expand our footprint in Nashville and beyond.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

 

Related stories

  • Jay Sures, David Kramer, UTA
    UTA promotes trio of music agents

    Leading agency UTA has announced 50 promotions across 20 divisions in multiple offices, including three in its music department. The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company and represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. In addition, more than 90% of those promoted…

  • David Zedeck, Live Nation Entertainment
    David Zedeck becomes UTA head of music

    Zedeck, a former CAA agent and most recently Live Nation's president of global talent, is heading back to the agency world with United Talent

  • Robbie Brown, UTA
    UTA hires rock agent Robbie Brown

    Brown, who joins from WME, has worked with acts including Jimmy Eat World and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|06 Dec 2021

FKP Scorpio and Ed Sheeran triumph over Viagogo again

feature|07 Dec 2021

AEG Presents’ Jim King shares forecast for 2022

news|06 Dec 2021

Concert restrictions tightened over Omicron fears

news|08 Dec 2021

Vaccine passports to be introduced in England

news|08 Dec 2021

Omicron in Europe: Latest restrictions on live music

The essential live music business newsletter