Travis Scott, Live Nation deny Astroworld claims

A representative for Scott said the rapper "is not legally liable" for the tragedy and is requesting to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits

Travis Scott has requested to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits he is named in relating to the Astroworld disaster.

Ten people, aged between nine and 27, died following a crowd crush during Scott’s headline set at the 50,000-cap. NRG Park in Houston, Texas on 5 November.

However, a representative said the rapper “is not legally liable” for the tragedy, according to Rolling Stone. Scott, who is accused of negligence, among other claims, is named in most of the 300 suits filed in Harris County. He denies all allegations against him in 11 lawsuits and is likely to file many more requests for dismissal going forward, the report adds.

Promoter Live Nation, its Scoremore subsidiary and NRG Park owner Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation have also denied all allegations against them, but have not asked for their dismissal.

Nearly every petition alleges the same or similar common fact questions related to the alleged negligence

The news comes after it was revealed that 275 Astroworld lawsuits representing more than 1,250 people could be consolidated into a single case, according to a filing with the Texas Supreme Court.

“Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions,” it reads.

“Nearly every petition alleges the same or similar common fact questions related to the alleged negligence – such as failures of safety and security rules, crowd control and emergency response measures, and failures to provide adequate security, supervision, training and care.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.