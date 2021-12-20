Tomorrowland gets green light for third weekend

The organisers previously said that a third weekend would help "cushion the financial hangover" from six cancelled festival weekends in two years

Tomorrowland has been granted a permit for a third festival weekend in 2022, which will help to recoup lost revenue from two fallow years.

The organisers previously said that a third weekend would help “cushion the financial hangover” from six cancelled festival weekends, including four in Belgium (Tomorrowland 2020 and 2021) and two in France (Tomorrowland Winter 2020 and 2021).

It has now been confirmed that the province of Antwerp, the region in which the 70,000-capacity festival has taken place since 2005, has granted the organisers permission to hold three separate weekends (instead of two) over the course of next summer.

“We are thrilled,” a festival spokesperson told The Brussels Times. “We can now go ahead with three weekends which will all be in July. These will have the same preparations as if we were doing just two weekends but will allow us to offer more variety.”

“These [weekends] will have the same preparations as if we were doing just two but will allow us to offer more variety”

The decision comes after discussions with local residents and authorities, who have added some conditions – all of which the organisers have accepted.

An earlier closing time will be imposed on some of the parties within the campsites in order to reduce noise after hours. The use of fireworks will also be limited, and the festival will also not use helicopters to transport artists and camera crews.

In addition to the flagship festival, Tomorrowland is also busy preparing for two weekends of Tomorrowland Winter in the Alpe d’Huez ski area between 19–26 March 2022.

The first names for the festival have been announced today (16 September), with Adriatique, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Kungs, Lost Frequencies, Martin Solveig, Ofenbach, Paul Kalkbrenner, Quintino and Yves V all set to perform.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.