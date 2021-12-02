TikTok introduces direct tipping for artists

Tips are the main feature in TikTok's new toolset, Creator Next, which enables creators to monetise their live and non-live short-form videos

TikTok has unveiled a hub of new and existing tools that will enable creators to monetise their short-form videos.

The new toolset, dubbed Creator Next, includes the first direct-tipping function on the platform, allowing creators to receive tips directly from followers while keeping 100% of the money.

Payments are processed by Stripe, which allows creators to sign up and manage their earnings in a simple dashboard.

To be eligible for TikTok Creator Next, creators must be 18 years of age or older, meet minimum follower requirements (which can differ depending on region), have at least 1,000 video views in the last 30 days, have at least three posts in the last 30 days.

Creator Next also includes the new function Video Gifts – which allows creators to receive tips based on engagement with their non-live videos – and the existing tool Live Gifts which works in the same way for live streams.

TikTok’s new tipping features comes months after the viral short-form video app hit the one billion user mark

The package also includes TikTok Creator Marketplace, the official place on TikTok for brands and creators to collaborate, and the previously-introduced Creator Fund, which pays creators for their conten based on a number of factors.

Over the course of the global Covid-19 shutdown, virtual tipping – which is said to have originated in China – has been introduced on platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud and Encore Musicians as a means of helping artists and other creators make more money.

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter also offer tipping features to remunerate creators for their content on the platforms.

TikTok’s new tipping features comes months after the viral short-form video app hit the one billion user mark in late September. Prominent artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton and U2 have joined the platform in recent months.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran delivered a record-breaking live music performance on TikTok, garnering more than 5.5 million unique viewers.

