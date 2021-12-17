Ticketmaster Oz launches vaccination status check

Customers attending Ticketmaster venues in Australia can now check-in and verify vaccination status upon entry to a venue

Ticketmaster Australia has unveiled a new integration enabling fans to check-in and verify vaccination status upon entry to a venue.

On event day, ticketholders will receive an email and an SMS linking them directly to the venue’s Covid check-in page.

Customers will also receive a mobile push notification instructing them to check their email for more information. When activated, they may also receive a live on-site push notification as they approach the precinct of the venue.

From the Ticketmaster SMS, customers can check-in as they approach the venue, avoiding congestion from QR codes being scanned on-site.

“This latest vaccination certificate integration is a huge step in getting fans safely back to the events they love”

The new process was trialled at a cricket game at Marvel Stadium (cap. 53,000) on 7 December and was used by almost 50% of fans. Ticketmaster deemed the trial “a success”.

Gavin Taylor, MD of Ticketmaster Australia: “We are focused on providing clients, venues, and fans with the simplest and safest innovations to get back to the magic of live. This latest vaccination certificate integration, trialled in partnership with Marvel Stadium, is a huge step in getting fans safely back to the events they love.”

Ticketmaster’s Covid check-in integration will be rolled out across all Ticketmaster venues in Australia in the coming weeks.

To read about the latest live music restrictions affecting states across Australia, see IQ‘s world update.

