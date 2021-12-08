Primavera Sound expands to Chile

A co-production with Rock Stgo, the festival will be held in Bicentennial Park, Cerrillos, from 7-13 November 2022

Hot on the heels of news of its US expansion, Primavera Sound has announced its first Chile edition.

A co-production with Rock Stgo, the festival will be held in Bicentennial Park, Cerrillos, from 7-13 November 2022.

“The relationship between Primavera Sound and Chile comes from afar, but not only because of all the great Chilean artists who have passed through the festival,” says Primavera Sound director Gabi Ruiz. “There has always been a great relationship with Chilean institutions and, in fact, Chile is one of the countries that has accompanied us the most times in Barcelona within the framework of Primavera Pro.

“A Primavera Sound in Santiago is the best way to take that relationship to the next level and continue to create community. A Primavera Sound in Chile was therefore necessary. It had to happen.”

That the most important festival in Europe has chosen Chile as a destination fills us with pride

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the first-ever US edition of Primavera Sound will take place next year in Los Angeles, California, with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde.

The California debut, co-produced with Live Nation, is scheduled from 16 to 18 September 2022 at the Los Angeles Historic Park.

The Chile spin-off is the latest addition to the Primavera Sound family, following the creation of sister conference Primavera Pro in 2010 and the Portuguese outing of the festival, Primavera Sound Porto, in 2012. Line-up details are still to be confirmed.

“That the most important festival in Europe has chosen Chile as a destination fills us with pride, but it is not something random,” adds Felipe Araya, general director of Rock Stgo. “It tells us about a solid national industry that has been professionalised by the hand of great local artists and top-level technicians.

“The parks that the Metropolitan Region has, under the efficient management of ParqueMet, specifically the Bicentennial of Cerrillos, given us the opportunity to hold a festival of this magnitude. That the public spaces of the country are open to deliver musical experiences like this to all citizens is one of the reasons why international festivals land with confidence in our country.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.