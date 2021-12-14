fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Olivier Darbois re-elected as Prodiss president

Corida director will serve new three-year term at live music trade body, which also confirms new board appointments

By James Hanley on 14 Dec 2021

Olivier Darbois, Prodiss

Olivier Darbois


image © Prodiss

Olivier Darbois has been re-elected as president of French live music industry association Prodiss.

Darbois, who is director of Paris-based promoter Corida, was vice-president of Prodiss before succeeding Luc Gaurichon of Caramba Spectacles in the top job in 2018.

As well as outlining his priorities for his new three-year term, Darbois was keen to praise the organisation’s work during the pandemic.

The unity of the Prodiss office and membership has been an incredible force

“Over the past two years, the unity of the Prodiss office and membership has been an incredible force in defending the interests of private performing arts professionals,” said Darbois.

“We still have many projects ahead of us: in the short term, continue to work in the face of a never-ending crisis. In the medium term, to strengthen the CNM [Centre National de la Musique]. In the longer term, to respond to the challenge we face with distributors, with the establishment of a ticketing observatory, and position ourselves in relation to the arrival of platforms in our sector.”

Prodiss also confirmed its new board, comprising Gilles Petit of Little Bros Productions; Frederic Saint-Dizier of Label LN, Aurelien Binder of Pleyel Gestion; Marie Sabot of We Love Green; Angelo Gopee of Live Nation SAS; Julien Lavergne of AZ Prod; Sylvie Liogier of Zen Gestion, Zenith de Saint-Etienne; and Christophe Davy of Radical Production Festival Levitation.

The trade body represents around 400 members including Accor Arena in Paris, the Bataclan in Paris, Live Nation France Festivals, Live Nation SAS and Mama.

In September, it announced a new cancellation insurance policy exclusively for its members to “support the restart of the activity” in the performing arts sector, while last month it successfully lobbied to remove the 75% capacity limit on standing events.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|09 Dec 2021

NAA chair Lucy Noble reacts to England’s ‘Plan B’

|10 Dec 2021

How the metaverse is rocking the live music world

news|13 Dec 2021

Justin Bieber tour nears one million ticket sales

comment|10 Dec 2021

Unchartered waters: Squeeze’s post-pandemic foray into the US

news|10 Dec 2021

Friday round-up: World news in brief 10/12/21

The essential live music business newsletter