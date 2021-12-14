Olivier Darbois re-elected as Prodiss president

Corida director will serve new three-year term at live music trade body, which also confirms new board appointments

Olivier Darbois has been re-elected as president of French live music industry association Prodiss.

Darbois, who is director of Paris-based promoter Corida, was vice-president of Prodiss before succeeding Luc Gaurichon of Caramba Spectacles in the top job in 2018.

As well as outlining his priorities for his new three-year term, Darbois was keen to praise the organisation’s work during the pandemic.

The unity of the Prodiss office and membership has been an incredible force

“Over the past two years, the unity of the Prodiss office and membership has been an incredible force in defending the interests of private performing arts professionals,” said Darbois.

“We still have many projects ahead of us: in the short term, continue to work in the face of a never-ending crisis. In the medium term, to strengthen the CNM [Centre National de la Musique]. In the longer term, to respond to the challenge we face with distributors, with the establishment of a ticketing observatory, and position ourselves in relation to the arrival of platforms in our sector.”

Prodiss also confirmed its new board, comprising Gilles Petit of Little Bros Productions; Frederic Saint-Dizier of Label LN, Aurelien Binder of Pleyel Gestion; Marie Sabot of We Love Green; Angelo Gopee of Live Nation SAS; Julien Lavergne of AZ Prod; Sylvie Liogier of Zen Gestion, Zenith de Saint-Etienne; and Christophe Davy of Radical Production Festival Levitation.

The trade body represents around 400 members including Accor Arena in Paris, the Bataclan in Paris, Live Nation France Festivals, Live Nation SAS and Mama.

In September, it announced a new cancellation insurance policy exclusively for its members to “support the restart of the activity” in the performing arts sector, while last month it successfully lobbied to remove the 75% capacity limit on standing events.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.