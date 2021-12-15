NL extends restrictions, announces €84m aid

The 1,250-capacity limit and nighttime ban on events will be extended until at least 14 January 2022, as infections in the country surge

The Dutch government is extending the measures introduced on 28 November until at least Friday 14 January 2022.

Enduring restrictions include a 1,250-capacity limit for venues and a ban on events between 17:00 and 05:00.

Covid entry passes are still mandatory for everyone aged over 13 to attend concerts in the country.

In an attempt to soften the blow to the live industry, the cabinet has also announced a total of €84.5 million in emergency aid.

Of the total, €59.5m is for compensation for the restrictive measures and €25m for the Cultuur+Ondernemen loan service.

Up to 85% of tickets for performances – including those cancelled – will be bought up by the Performing Arts Fund via the so-called renewed supplement scheme.

At Cultuur+Ondernemen, loans can be taken out on ‘favourable terms’ for the restart of productions and long-term loans for replenishing reserves. The cabinet is extending the loan facility up to and including the second quarter of 2022 with an additional €25 million.

In addition to the measures mentioned, the cabinet will extend the event guarantee scheme (TRSEC) and the Supplementary Allowance for Events (ATE) until the third quarter of 2022. These schemes will come into effect if an event is banned by the central government during this period.

The cabinet will announce further conditions for these schemes at the beginning of 2022.

“I recently spoke with many people who work in the cultural and creative sector,” says minister for culture, Van Engelshoven.

“There is a great need for perspective to keep their people afloat so that creative processes can continue. Many institutions, both subsidised institutions and independent producers, also continue to pay their self-employed persons through the support measures.

“But unfortunately, the support does not reach them all. The extension of this support package will hopefully provide even more breathing room, so that more self-employed people can be reached.”

Other European markets including Sweden and Denmark have recently extended financial support for their live event sectors.

