The New Bosses: Remembering the class of 2021

Look back at the distinguished dozen who made up IQ's New Bosses 2021, which celebrates the future leaders of the international live music industry

The 14th edition of IQ Magazine's New Bosses celebrated the brightest talent aged 30 and under in the international live music business.

The New Bosses 2021 honoured no fewer than a dozen young executives, as voted by their colleagues around the world.

The 14th edition of the annual list inspired the most engaged voting process to date, with hundreds of people taking the time to submit nominations.



The year’s distinguished dozen comprises promoters, bookers, agents, entrepreneurs and more, all involved in the international business and each of whom is making a real difference in their respective sector.

In alphabetical order, the New Bosses 2021 are:

Talissa Buhl, festival booker, FKP Scorpio (DE). Full profile here.

Jenna Dooling, agent, WME (UK). Full profile here.

Emma Greco, promoter, AEG Presents (FR). Full profile here.

Paris Harding, promoter, SJM (UK). Full profile here.

Tessie Lammle, agent, UTA (US). Full profile here.

Will Marshall, agent, Primary Talent/ICM Partners (UK). Full profile here.

Arjun Mehta, founder & CEO, Moment House (US). Full profile here.

Flo Noseda-Littler, agency assistant, Paradigm (UK). Full profile here.

Anna Parry, programming manager, the O2 (UK). Full profile here.

Theo Quiblier, head of concerts, Two Gentlemen (CH). Full profile here.

Dan Roberts, promoter, Live Nation (UK). Full profile here.

Age Versluis, promoter, Friendly Fire (NL). Full profile here.

