Live audio tech provider Mixhalo raises $24m

Live audio tech service Mixhalo has raised US$24 million in a series-B funding round.

The funding, which follows a $10.7m series-A round in 2019, will primarily go towards new hires and research & development.

The San Francisco-based startup was founded in 2016 by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger and violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger with an initial goal to bring better sound quality to concerts.

Instead of hearing music blasted out of speakers, users can connect their smartphone to a network (the startup creates its own wireless channel that doesn’t rely on the venue’s potentially overloaded Wi-Fi or cell networks). Then, through their earbuds, they’ll hear the same sound mix that the musicians receive through their in-ear monitors.

Clients and partners to date include Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, Sting, Staples Center (soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena), and multiple venues housing NBA and NHL teams.

Mixhalo’s latest funding round is led by Fortress Investment, the firm behind TSX Broadway, a Times Square-based retail complex that features an outdoor stage. Mixhalo’s technology will be integrated into the space’s venue.

Another new major investor is pro audio sound system manufacturer L-Acoustics, which will now be Mixhalo’s exclusive professional audio partner.

Mixhalo’s series A investors also contributed to the series-B round, including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, and Another Planet Entertainment.

