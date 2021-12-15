fbpx

news

Live audio tech provider Mixhalo raises $24m

Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, Sting and Staples Center are among the service's clients and partners to date

By IQ on 15 Dec 2021

Staples Center

Live audio tech service Mixhalo has raised US$24 million in a series-B funding round.

The funding, which follows a $10.7m series-A round in 2019, will primarily go towards new hires and research & development.

The San Francisco-based startup was founded in 2016 by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger and violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger with an initial goal to bring better sound quality to concerts.

Instead of hearing music blasted out of speakers, users can connect their smartphone to a network (the startup creates its own wireless channel that doesn’t rely on the venue’s potentially overloaded Wi-Fi or cell networks). Then, through their earbuds, they’ll hear the same sound mix that the musicians receive through their in-ear monitors.

The San Francisco-based startup was founded in 2016 with an initial goal to bring better sound quality to concerts

Clients and partners to date include Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, Sting, Staples Center (soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena), and multiple venues housing NBA and NHL teams.

Mixhalo’s latest funding round is led by Fortress Investment, the firm behind TSX Broadway, a Times Square-based retail complex that features an outdoor stage. Mixhalo’s technology will be integrated into the space’s venue.

Another new major investor is pro audio sound system manufacturer L-Acoustics, which will now be Mixhalo’s exclusive professional audio partner.

Mixhalo’s series A investors also contributed to the series-B round, including Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, and Another Planet Entertainment.

 

