Live Nation partners on New Zealand festival

Live Nation New Zealand has linked up with Dunedin Venues Management and local promoter Common People to launch Fortune Festival.

The 5,000-capacity, multi-stage event will take place at the University Oval cricket ground in Dunedin on Saturday, 2 April.

Headliners Salmonella Dub will be joined by Tiki Taane and Laughton Kora, Teeks, Gin Wigmore and Nadia Reid & Her Band, with further acts to be announced.

“We are absolutely stoked to be bringing an amazing lineup of iconic kiwi musicians to Dunedin,” says festival organiser Jason Schroeder. “We know the city and the wider region have been aching for a new large-scale event and we’re ready to make it happen.”

Dunedin has lost many large-scale events and we saw the need to shine a light at the end of the tunnel

“We have been honoured by the support of our Kiwi musicians who were quick to join the festival,” says Mike Ross of Live Nation. “Like us, our musicians see the potential for an amazing new event in Dunedin that will provide the South entertainment and a large number of visitors who will travel to an event of this calibre.”

General sale tickets are priced NZ$109.90 (€65.80), with a VIP Experience package available at $249.90 (€149.63).

“With Covid wreaking havoc on the live music industry, Dunedin itself has lost many large-scale events and we saw the need to shine a light at the end of the tunnel,” adds Terry Davies, CEO of Dunedin Venues Management. “It has come together amazingly with a truly unique event held on a special ground with a lineup of acts that will bring new energy to the city.”

