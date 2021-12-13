Live Nation inks JV with Duke Concept

Duke Concept CEO Osita “Duke” Ugeh previously collaborated with Live Nation on two Burna Boy tours and will co-promote African artists in US

Live Nation has launched a joint venture with Duke Concept to co-promote African artists in the US.

Duke Concept CEO Osita “Duke” Ugeh has worked with Live Nation since 2018 and previously collaborated with the company on two Burna Boy tours, reports Billboard.

Burna Boy, who has played a number of arenas in Europe, will become the first Nigerian artist to headline New York’s Madison Square Garden on 28 April.

“Over the past few years working with Duke, our relationship has grown immensely,” says Andy Messersmith, director of touring at Live Nation. “With our combined passion for the music and utilising the assets that both Live Nation and Duke Concept bring to the table, we have been very successful.”

Andy has been a great ambassador of the culture

“It only takes one person to believe, and [Messersmith did],” says Ugeh. “Since then Andy has been a great ambassador of the culture and we have gone on to co-produce very successful tours together.”

Ugeh, who also works with the likes of Nigerian artist Davido, will retain the right to stage events independently as part of the deal, and is planning five Afrobeat tours in the US next year.

“We are getting the right venues and opportunities and that’s thrilling because we’ve spent so much time in the shadows,” he adds.

