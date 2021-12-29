LGBTIQ+ List 2021: Remembering this year’s queer pioneers

IQ Magazine launched its first annual LGBTIQ+ List in 2021, celebrating 20 outstanding queer professionals in the international live music business

This year, IQ Magazine launched the LGBTIQ+ List 2021 – the first annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business.

The landmark list was the jewel in the crown of IQ’s first-ever Pride edition, which was published on Monday (28 June) and followed our Loud and Proud agency-curated playlist.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2021, as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee, are individuals that have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

The inaugural cohort comprised agents, promoters, COOs, CEOs, event producers, wellness specialists, tour managers and more, all of whom identify as LGBTIQ+ and, in the face of adversity, have made enormous contributions to their respective sectors.

“IQ received an unbelievable amount of heartwarming testimonials”

In no particular order, the LGBTIQ+ List 2021 is:

Steven Braines, co-founder, He.She.They (UK). Full profile here.

Sean Hill, director of tour marketing, UTA (UK). Full profile here.

Zoe Williamson, agent, UTA (US). Full profile here.

Will Larnach-Jones, managing director/head of bookings, Iceland Airwaves (IE). Full profile here.

Raven Twigg, promoter assistant, Metropolis Music/founder, Women Connect (UK). Full profile here.

Nadu Placca, global event & experience architect, The Zoo XYZ (UK). Full profile here.

Maxie Gedge, Keychange project manager, PRS Foundation (UK). Full profile here.

Mark Fletcher, CEO, Manchester Pride (UK). Full profile here.

Maddie Arnold, associate promoter, Live Nation (UK). Full profile here.

Lauren Kirkpatrick, promoter assistant, DF Concerts (UK). Full profile here.

Laura Nagtegaal, guitar technician and tour manager, MsGyver (NL). Full profile here.

Joanne Croxford, wellness + diversity specialist/ live touring/ tour assistant (UK)

James Murphy, chief operating officer North America, See Tickets (US). Full profile here.

Guy Howes, music partnerships executive, CAA (UK). Full profile here.

Doug Smith, SVP field operations UK & Ireland, Ticketmaster (UK). Full profile here.

Chris Ibbs, agent, CAA (UK). Full profile here.

Rach Millhauser, coordinator, Wasserman Music (US). Full profile here.

Austin Sarich, director of touring, Live Nation (US). Full profile here.

Daniel Brown, event producer/programmer, Birmingham Pride (UK). Full profile here.

Rauha Kyyrö, head promoter, Fullsteam Agency (FI). Full profile here.

“I never imagined I’d be so thrilled to see my inbox soar into triple digits – that is until we opened nominations for the LGBTIQ+ List 2021,” says IQ staff writer Lisa Henderson, who guest-edited the Pride issue. “We received an unbelievable amount of heartwarming testimonials from across the business but, thanks to the help of our revered steering committee, we’ve ended up with 20 exemplary individuals who continually prove that diversity is the industry’s greatest strength.”

