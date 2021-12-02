Industry vets launch freight forwarding company

Freight Minds, based at Heathrow Airport, will specialise in freight forwarding for live events in the post-Covid and post-Brexit landscape

Freight Minds, a new freight forwarding company for live events, has been established.

The UK-based company will offer services including air passenger and cargo charter, warehousing and logistics, couriers, ATA Carnets, and Brexit-related customs clearance services both into and out of the UK via road.

Located at London’s Heathrow Airport, a statement from Freight Minds says it’s “perfectly positioned for all air freight imports and exports, both into and out of the UK and around the world”.

The new venture was founded by industry veterans Alan Durrant, Geoff Knight and Matt Wright, and is completed by fellow expert Chris Jenkins.

“Between us, we have worked with some of the biggest names in the business in recent years, and we are delighted to be putting all that experience and knowledge into our new company,” says Wright.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to build a new post-Brexit and post-Covid business from the ground up”

“This is a brilliant opportunity to build a new post-Brexit and post-Covid business from the ground up in the way it should be done — with our clients’ priorities at the forefront.”

Knight adds: “It’s a whole new ballgame coming out the other side of Brexit and Covid, and we look forward to working with customers old and new over the coming months.

“Volumes are starting to ramp up again and, with well-publicised problems regarding freight logistics at the forefront of many people’s minds, we have the expertise and experience to continue to get the job done.”

Durrant comments: “Freight Minds allows us to establish a brand new company that is lean, agile, and responsive from the start.

“The ever-shifting patchwork of international regulations have only been made more complex by Covid, but we have over 120 years of combined experience at the forefront of this business and the expertise to make sure our clients’ shipments get where they need to go on time and within budget.”

