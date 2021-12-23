fbpx

Happy holidays from IQ

We would like to wish our readers a very happy holiday season as we keep our fingers crossed for a prosperous 2022

By James Hanley on 23 Dec 2021


At the end of another incredibly testing year for the international live music business, IQ would like to wish our readers a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

Close to one million unique users have logged on to iq-mag.net during 2021 and we are grateful to each and every one of you for your support.

Our daily IQ Index newsletter will return on Tuesday, 4 January, but in the meantime we will continue to update the website with any significant breaking news over the festive period.

In the meantime, thank you for your support and we look forward to reporting on the resurgence of the touring business in the months and years to come.

 

