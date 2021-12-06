Goldenvoice revives This Ain’t No Picnic festival

The California-based festival, which first took place in 1999, will return in 2022 with a bill that includes The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem and Le Tigre

Goldenvoice is bringing back one of its earliest festivals, US-based event This Ain’t No Picnic.

The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem will headline the event at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in California on 27 and 28 August 2022.

According to the promoter, the festival will feature six stages of artists from “the past, present, and future spanning cutting-edge indie, hip-hop, dance, underground and everything in-between”.

Le Tigre, Phoebe Bridgers, Idles, Courtney Barnett, Caroline Polachek and Honey Dijon are also billed for the 2022 edition of This Ain’t No Picnic.

The festival’s name is a nod to one of Goldenvoice’s earliest festivals, launched in Irvine, California in 1999, the same year as Coachella.

The inaugural event featured Sonic Youth, Sleater-Kinney, Guided by Voices, Will Oldham, and others. The 2000 This Ain’t No Picnic showcased Beck, Yo La Tengo, Built to Spill, At the Drive-In, Modest Mouse, and more.

After a hiatus, This Ain’t No Picnic returned in 2002 with headliners Guided by Voices, Jimmy Eat World, and the Donnas.

2022 will also see AEG subsidiary Goldenvoice launch southern California festival California Vibes, it was announced in October.

In the US, Goldenvoice produces several festivals, most notably Coachella, as well as operating 14 mid-sized venues and promoting over 1,800 shows per year.

Two-day general admission tickets for This Ain’t No Picnic start at US$299. See the full line-up for the festival below.

