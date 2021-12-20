Drakeo the Ruler dies after stabbing at US festiva

Rapper said to have been involved in "backstage altercation" at Once Upon a Time in LA event on Saturday night

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of Drakeo the Ruler at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival.

According to the Los Angeles Times, paramedics responded to a report of an incident at the 23,500-cap. Banc of California Stadium at around 8.40pm on Saturday (18 December), which led to the event ending early.

Sources said the rapper, real name Darrell Caldwell, was attacked by a group of people backstage around the time he had been due to perform, and later died in hospital from his injuries. No arrests have yet been made.

Once Upon a Time in LA had been set to be headlined by Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, YG and Ice Cube. Other acts on the bill included The Game, Cypress Hill, George Clinton and Bones Thugs-N-Harmony.

The festival was a joint venture between Live Nation and indie promoter Bobby Dee Presents. C3 Presents were also involved in the event’s production, reports Billboard.

There was an altercation in the roadway backstage

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage,” said Live Nation in a statement. “Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organisers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

Bobby Dee Presents also posted its condolences on social media, while Snoop Dogg tweeted that he was “saddened” by the events.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Rapper,” he wrote. “I was in my dressing room when I was informed about the incident and chose to immediately leave the festival grounds. My prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.