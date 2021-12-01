Diversify the Stage launches inclusion initiative for live

Live Nation, AEG, Wasserman, UTA, WME, CAA and ICM among other organisations have pledged to strengthen the industry's diversity practice

Diversify the Stage has launched an “inclusion initiative” to help strengthen the live industry’s diversity practice.

The US-based organisation, which describes itself as a collective of industry professionals, working to build more diverse and inclusive hiring practices in concerts, events, and touring industries, notes in a statement:

“Black, Indigenous, Latin/Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific Islander Identifying persons, as well as Women of all backgrounds and identities, Gender Nonconforming and Non-Binary Individuals, LGBTQIA2+ and disabled persons are drastically underrepresented in the industry.”

The Diversity the Stage (DTS) inclusion initiative seeks to address this issue with guidance and recommendations geared towards specific objectives on diversity, inclusion, equity and access, as well as a range of readily-available resources.

“This collective push will encourage other artists to look at our touring businesses through a new lens”

Organisations including Live Nation, AEG, Wasserman, UTA, WME, CAA and ICM have already taken the DTS pledge which involves “creating and utilising a pipeline of professionals from these historically underrepresented groups”.

“The tremendous efforts of everyone involved in this process thus far has been incredibly inspiring,” says Noelle Scaggs, founder of Diversify The Stage and co-lead singer of Fitz & The Tantrums.

“This collective push will encourage other artists to look at our touring businesses through a new lens, to see where we may have greater impact; but also, by creating safe spaces for our fans, care for our crews and everyone who works behind the scenes to make these shows come to life. I look forward to seeing how the goals of this initiative will help move the needle towards a more inclusive, fair, and equitable live events and production industry.”

Take the Diversify the Stage inclusion initiative pledge here: https://www.diversifythestage.org/dtsinclusion-mission.

