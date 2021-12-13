Covid event support extended in Sweden and Denmark

Governments offer assistance in response to latest coronavirus restrictions on concerts and other live events

Support schemes have been extended for the live event sectors in Sweden and Denmark in response to the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson announced at a press conference that financial help will be extended to 31 March 2022, with a pledge to introduce further crisis support in the future if necessary.

Event support amounts to 70% of costs that are “directly necessary” for the event, up to a maximum of SEK17.5 million (€1.7m).

The support applies to events that would have taken place between 1 June, 2021 and 31 March, 2022.

The situation also emphasises the need for a recovery pool, which we have been asking for for a very long time

In Denmark, meanwhile, compensation schemes have reopened for forced closures, while a new fund will be established to cover venue cancellations, postponements or significantly changed minor indoor events for between 51 and 349 standing spectators.

Esben Marcher, head of secretariat at trade body Dansk Live, welcomes the move, but says more comprehensive assistance is required.

Marcher is calling for a return of the Danish government’s activity pool, which offered compensation of up to 65% of an event’s cost for organisers of audience-oriented cultural activities such as concerts.

“It is gratifying that the many organisers, who are now once again affected by restrictions, are getting help. It is paramount in this critical time,” he says. “However, I must not hide the fact that we would also have liked to have seen a re-introduction of the activity pool.”

He adds: “The situation also emphasises the need for a recovery pool, which we have been asking for for a very long time.”

Denmark’s music industry lost over 3 billion krone (€403m) in revenue in 2020.

