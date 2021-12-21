Coachella wins restraining order over rival event

Coachella has been granted a temporary restraining order against Live Nation in its trademark infringement lawsuit over a rival music event called ‘Coachella Day One 22’.

Live Nation is accused of “contributory infringement”, as Ticketmaster is selling tickets for the 31 December event, which is being organised by Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians at a Southern California venue it has named ‘Coachella Crossroads’.

“Despite repeated requests from plaintiffs, Twenty-Nine Palms has refused to adopt its own distinctive event name or venue name and marks,” states the original filing in the Los Angeles district court.

According to the Industry Observer, US district judge R Gary Klausner ruled yesterday (20 December) that Coachella Day One 22 would likely confuse people into thinking it was connected with the established Coachella Festival, run by AEG’s Goldenvoice division.

It notes the temporary restraining order will prevent the sale or advertisement of tickets while the case is further contested. The event listing had already been changed to ‘Day One 22’ on Ticketmaster.

Live Nation advances only one, uncompelling argument

Live Nation’s claim that the order was unnecessary since Coachella’s standing meant it was unlikely to be impacted by a similar-sounding event, was rejected by the judge.

“Live Nation advances only one, uncompelling argument [that] Coachella’s incredible success demonstrates that its reputation will not suffer material harm from [a] ‘one-night New Year’s celebration’,” he said. “This argument is simply unpersuasive.”

Twenty-Nine Palms is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit as the Native American Tribe has asserted through its lawyers that it is entitled to sovereign immunity.

Coachella Festival is scheduled to return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from 15-17 and 22-24 April 2022. Its last two in-person editions were cancelled due to Covid-19.

