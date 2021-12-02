CAA promotes agents Del Granado and Krones

Bruno Del Granado will serve as head of CAA's global Latin Music touring group, while Jeff Krones is elevated to co-head of Nashville Music

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted veteran music agents Bruno Del Granado and Jeff Krones to leadership positions.

Del Granado, who works with Latin artists including Maluma, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and Becky G, will serve as head of the agency’s global Latin Music touring group, while Krones, whose clients such as Dan + Shay, Twenty One Pilots, Brett Young, Needtobreathe and NF, becomes c0-head of CAA Nashville Music.

“Today’s appointments of two superbly talented new leaders attest to the tremendous momentum CAA is experiencing across our touring business,” says CAA’s head of music Rob Light. “Jeff and Bruno’s individual instincts, taste, and experience have made them world-class agents, and we look forward to them expanding their impact for clients and CAA in their new leadership roles.”

Miami-based Del Granado joined the agency in 2013 from RM Entertainment Group, which he formed in partnership with Ricky Martin. Previously, he founded Entertainment Media Factory, Inc and was president of Maverick Recording Company’s Latin Division, and VP of programming for MTV LatAm.

He has also served as a marketing advisor to Enrique Iglesias and held senior executive positions at EMI Music Publishing and CBS/Sony.

“As the reach and influence of Latin music continues to grow across the globe, I’m thrilled to work alongside the incredible artists driving the success and cultural impact of the music,” says Del Granado. “With the continued support of the broader CAA team, our Latin Music group will create even more opportunities ahead.”

I’m honoured to join my fellow co-heads in helping to build on our success in Nashville

Over the past year, the agency’s Latin music touring division has crafted a series of high-profile deals, including facilitating a lucrative brand partnership for Ricky Martin with Chilean beauty brand Kumiko, helping secure a role for Gloria Estefan to co-star in Plan B/Warner Bros’ Father of the Bride remake, and negotiating Becky G’s recently launched beauty line Treslúce Beauty.

Krones, who was elected to the board of the Academy of Country Music in 2017, began his career as an intern at CAA in 2004 and was promoted to agent in 2007. He joins Nashville Music co-heads Marc Dennis, Brian Manning and Darin Murphy in his new role.

“I’m honoured to join my fellow co-heads in helping to build on our success in Nashville,” he says. “As a team, we’re passionate about discovering, developing and serving a wide range of artists that touch many different genres and cultures. I’m fortunate to have spent my entire career at CAA, surrounded by the best agents, and I’m excited by the opportunity to help shape our future.”

CAA’s Nashville touring team of 38 agents works with a roster of country music talent including Alabama, Lady A, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, among others.

The agency’s Nashville office also works with the likes of Glass Animals, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons, Harry Styles, and Vampire Weekend.

