news

AXS names Jay Sietsema as general manager, Sweden

Sietsema's 20 years' worth of experience comprises roles at Live Nation, AEG Facilities and most recently Eventim Sweden

By IQ on 16 Dec 2021

Jay Sietsema, AXS

AEG-owned ticketer AXS has announced the appointment of Jay Sietsema as general manager for its Swedish operation.

Sietsema joins from Eventim Sweden, where he held the position of managing director. His 20 years’ worth of experience in the industry also includes roles at Live Nation and AEG Facilities.

In his new role, Sietsema will work with a large portfolio of clients, including Stockholm Live, clubs within the Swedish Ice Hockey League and Swedish Elite Football League.

From his official start date of 3 January 2022, he will report to Tom Andrus, COO for AXS. Sietsema succeeds Oscar Klingensjö, who has decided to depart the company.

“[Jay’s] background and experience ushers in yet another exciting new chapter for our businesses in Sweden”

Andrus says: “I’m thrilled to welcome Jay to the team; his background and experience ushers in yet another exciting new chapter for our businesses in Sweden. I would also like to offer immense thanks to Oscar for his years of service here at AXS. Under his leadership, we’ve seen a tremendous uptick in growth and strength that has enabled us to perform at an extremely high level.”

Klingensjö added: “I want to thank our clients, partners, colleagues around the world and of course my fantastic team in Sweden for my almost 5 years at AXS. I am proud of the partnerships we have built, the trust we gained and the incredible team spirit that our employees have shown. I wish AXS all the best in the future and will continue to cheer from the sidelines.”

LA-headquartered AXS is the official ticketing partner for over 350 premier venues, sports teams, event organisers around the world, including Stockholm Live, The O2, The SSE Arena, Wembley, AEG Presents, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and the Vegas Golden Knight.

AEG took full control of its ticketing business AXS from co-owners TPG Capital and Rockbridge Growth Equity in 2019.

AXS rolled out its resale solution in the UK in April of the same year and has been the official resale ticketing partner for AEG in North America since 2018.

 

