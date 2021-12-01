Adele announces 2022 Las Vegas residency

The star will perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace Hotel from January to April

Adele has announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency, slated to begin in January 2022.

The star, who is represented by Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer at WME, will perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the Colosseum theatre (cap. 4,300) at Caesars Palace Hotel from 21 January until 16 April 2022.

The concerts, dubbed Weekends With Adele, are promoted by Live Nation Las Vegas, which recently promoted Amanda Moore to lead the residency business.

Fans will have to register for pre-sale access before 3 December to be in with a chance of securing tickets for the residency. Tickets will then be available to purchase from 7 December.

The residency will see Adele follow in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Elton John, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Rod Stewart who have all performed in the famous Colosseum theatre.

Dion and John have each completed two residencies there, with Dion performing more than 1,000 times at the venue.

Usher is the current “resident” at The Colosseum and will wrap up his stint at the beginning of January.

Other notable Las Vegas residencies include Britney Spears at the Axis at Planet Hollywood (2013–2017) and Lady Gaga’s Enigma Show at Park MGM (2018–2020).

Adele’s residency announcement follows the release of her fourth studio album 30 and news of her headliner slot at “the biggest-ever” BST Hyde Park festival in London next year.

