275 Astroworld lawsuits set to be consolidated

Nearly every suit alleges "failures of safety and security rules, crowd control and emergency response measures" at Houston festival

A total of 275 Astroworld lawsuits representing more than 1,250 people are set to be consolidated into a single case, according to a new filing with the Texas Supreme Court.

Ten people, aged between nine and 27, died following the crowd crush during Travis Scott’s set at Houston’s NRG Park on 5 November.

Lawsuits have been filed against Scott, promoters Live Nation and Scoremore, and other parties including venue manager ASM Global, in each of the 24 district courts in Harris County.

“Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions,” reads the filing.

Nearly every petition alleges the same or similar common fact questions related to the alleged negligence

It continues: “It is alleged that while Travis Scott was performing numerous people in the crowd pressed against each other or barricades and some were trampled, leading to injuries and 10 deaths. The concert was ended and the event cancelled.

“Nearly every petition alleges the same or similar common fact questions related to the alleged negligence – such as failures of safety and security rules, crowd control and emergency response measures, and failures to provide adequate security, supervision, training, and care.”

Criminal investigations are also ongoing into the tragedy at the 50,000-capacity festival.

