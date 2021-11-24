fbpx

Agency trio bound for UTA

WME music agents Marissa Smith, Matthew Morgan and Buster Philipps reportedly set to reunite with former colleague Scott Clayton

By James Hanley on 24 Nov 2021

Scott Clayton


WME agents Marissa Smith, Matthew Morgan and Buster Philipps have reportedly left the company and are set to join former colleague Scott Clayton at UTA.

All three were previously based in Nashville with Clayton, who was unveiled as UTA’s latest co-head of global music earlier this month, forming a powerhouse leadership trio with existing co-heads Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck, spanning UTA’s New York, Los Angeles and Nashville hubs.

The agency veteran was previously a partner and co-head of the music division at WME, and has guided the live careers of artists including John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Dead & Company and Train.

The development follows a series of major moves by UTA’s music division

Smith had served as an assistant to Clayton and was responsible for booking concerts at colleges and universities along the US East Coast. She was also the company’s first social action music agent and headed up the music department’s virtual appearance group.

Both Morgan, who has worked with the likes of Lizzo, and rock agent Philipps came over to WME from CAA with Clayton in 2017. News of the trio’s departure from WME and impending move to UTA was first reported by Variety. 

The development follows a series of major moves by UTA’s music division, where recent hires include agents Jeffrey Hasson, Brett Saliba, Matt Korn, Matt Meyer, Robbie Brown, Rebecca Prochnik, Carlos Abreu and Matt Lee.

In March, the firm also acquired UK-based Echo Location Talent Agency, founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as co-head of UTA’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock.

 

