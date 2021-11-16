Wesley Elizabeth Cullen joins Loud and Live

Cullen bolsters the firm's management team, supporting its global expansion in touring, festivals, sponsorships and content development

Entertainment, marketing and media company Loud and Live has added another key executive to its ranks with the hiring of Wesley Elizabeth Cullen as managing director of entertainment.

Most recently general manager of Puerto Rico tourist attraction Casa Bacardi, Cullen joins the firm’s management team, supporting its global expansion in touring, festivals, sponsorships and content development.

“Wesley is an exciting addition to our management team as we strengthen our position and growth across entertainment,” says Loud and Live CEO Nelson Albareda. “She brings diverse and complementary skill sets to Loud and Live, all of which will be instrumental as we continue our course to be the global leader in Latin entertainment.”

Headquartered in Miami , Loud and Live also has offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain.

Cullen brings nearly 25 years of experience in touring, venue management, experience design, hospitality, brand building and international expansion.

Prior to Casa Bacardi, Cullen was general manager of the Coliseo, Puerto Rico’s largest entertainment venue, where she helmed all venue management and operations, including booking, ticketing, marketing, production and logistics.

Early in her career, Cullen managed international live events for WWE in the US, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

“I’m thrilled to join Loud and Live to deliver excellence, growth and good times for our artists, partners and team,” says Cullen. “Among the many values that attracted me to Loud and Live was their culture-driven passion, ethical standards, and ambitious business strategy. I’m looking forward to returning to the live entertainment side of the industry and collaborating with longtime peers and friends as the post-pandemic boom in live events continues.”

Cullen enhances an already experienced executive management team that includes Edgar Martínez, who has been with the Loud and Live since 2018, and Claudia Arcay, who formally joined the company earlier this month.

The leadership team will be responsible for managing the delivery of nearly 400 concerts within the next 12 months, as well as leading its continued international expansion into Latin America and Europe.

