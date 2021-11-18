Wacken promoter announces heavy metal cruise

The five-day Hammership cruise will see artists including Sabaton, Powerwolf, Kreator and Accept perform on the 2,400-capacity ship

ICS Festival Service, the German promoter behind legendary heavy metal events such as Wacken Open Air, has announced a heavy metal cruise across the Mediterranean.

The five-day trip will see artists including Sabaton, Powerwolf, Kreator and Accept perform on the 2,400-capacity Norwegian Jade ship.

The 14–18 August cruise will depart from and return to the port of Athens, Greece, making stops in Kusadasi, Turkey, and Mykonos, Grecce, with a full day at sea in-between.

Other artists on the bill include Jinjer, The Darkness, Hämatom, Frog Leap, All Hail The Yeti, and Lucifer, with more artists to be announced.

“We could not be more fired up to serve the international metal community Hammership”

The cruise is organised in conjunction with Sixthman, a US-based cruise operator that has been staging festivals on the high seas for 21 years. Hammership will be Sixthman’s first foray into European waters.

“We could not be more fired up to serve the international metal community Hammership, a vacation at sea that will truly blow fans minds!” says Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman.

“Together with ICS Festival Service GmbH, leaders in heavy metal live events and destination festivals, the iconic artist line-up and the incredible ‘venue’ of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jade cruise ship which is perfectly suited for music festivals at sea, I have no doubt this will be a metal vacation not to be missed year after year!”

Tom Küppers of ICS Festival Service, added: “We are delighted to be allowed to support Sixthman in this project and thus to be active in new markets and ships.”

Tickets are on sale now and prices vary depending on the room type.

