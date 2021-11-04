UTA promotes trio of music agents

Nikos Kazoleas, Alaina Latona and James Osgood have been elevated to music agents by the company

Leading agency UTA has announced 50 promotions across 20 divisions in multiple offices, including three in its music department.

The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company and represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. In addition, more than 90% of those promoted to agent and over 80% of those promoted to coordinator started their careers in the Agent Training Program, and over 80% of those promoted to executive started as assistant.

Nikos Kazoleas, Alaina Latona and James Osgood have been elevated to music agents, with Brennan Duffy, Shaq Millington and Jamie Waldman becoming coordinators.

“We are grateful for our colleagues’ dedication and resilience as UTA continues to succeed in an evolving business landscape,” says UTA co-president David Kramer. “We look forward to seeing all of the great achievements this group will continue to accomplish in their new roles as the company innovates, expands and flourishes.”

The promotions have arisen during a period of significant growth for the company. Most recently, UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group established a full-service base of operations in Atlanta. UTA also plans to establish a second UTA artist space gallery in its new Atlanta offices.

The agency also announced the opening of its new Nashville headquarters earlier this year.

