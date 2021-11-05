UTA hires Erika Savage, CAA taps Mark Bennett

Following a raft of promotions at both agencies, UTA has appointed Erika Savage as SVP of global music operations, while CAA has bolstered its music touring department with the hiring of agent Mark Bennett.

Savage led strategic development at Interscope Records prior to becoming SVP of partnership development at beauty firm Forma Brands.

Based in Los Angeles, she will play a key role in the agency’s strategic planning and business development across its music division.

Bennett, meanwhile, joins CAA from MBA Live, the agency he founded and that worked with a diverse roster of artists such as KSI, Polo G, S-X, Digital Farm Animals, Deco, BRYN, and The Paper Kites.

I could not be more proud of what was achieved with MBA Live

Prior to forming MBA Live, Bennett spent five years at The Agency Group for five years, where he nurtured emerging talent including Arizona, Fic kle Friends, Fletcher, Jain, Milbu rn, Saint Motel, The Regrettes, Willow and Zella Day.

“I am incredibly excited to join CAA’s team of hard-working agents, many of whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with for years,” says Bennett. “I could not be more proud of what was achieved with MBA Live, and look forward to the opportunities that CAA will provide for my artists and I, as we continue to grow, develop, and learn from some of the greatest minds and people in this industry.”

Bennett, who will be based in CAA’s London office, began his music industry career more than a decade ago as a tour manager.

The news comes days after UTA announced 50 promotions across 20 divisions, including three in its music department, and CAA promoted nine employees to agent/executive within its music touring team.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.