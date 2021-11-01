Scott Clayton set to join UTA after WME exit

Clayton was one of three music co-heads at WME alongside UK-based Lucy Dickins and US-based Kirk Sommer, who remain in their current roles

WME has confirmed the departure of music co-head Scott Clayton, who is expected to join rival agency UTA.

Clayton, has worked with artists including Kings of Leon, John Mayer, Dead & Company, Train and the Zac Brown Band, was co-head of CAA Nashville prior to switching to WME in 2017.

At WME, Clayton was partner and co-head of its Nashville office and also led the Beverly Hills-headquartered agency’s rock division, working with its global music team to identify new rock signings and support its existing clients.

He was one of three music co-heads at the company, alongside UK-based Lucy Dickins and US-based Kirk Sommer, who remain in their current roles.

“We appreciate all of Scott’s contributions to the agency over the past four years and wish him all the best,” says a WME statement.

WME’s worldwide head of music, Marc Geiger, left the agency after 17 years in 2020, while co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon moved into a consultancy role in the wider Endeavor business..

UTA has not commented on Clayton’s rumoured appointment, which has been reported by Variety.

