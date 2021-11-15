Scott Clayton joins UTA as co-head of global music

UTA has confirmed the appointment of renowned music agent Scott Clayton, who joins as co-head of its global music division and as a partner.

The move will see Clayton and existing co-heads Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck form a powerhouse leadership trio spanning UTA’s New York, Los Angeles and Nashville hubs.

“Scott is the epitome of what we look for in a leader at UTA: he is a strong advocate for artists and has a long history of supporting and mentoring colleagues,” says UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “Sam and David have done a great job building a world-class team and we are very excited for Scott to join us as we continue to grow our music practice.”

Nashville-based Clayton was previously a partner and co-head of the music division at WME and has guided the live careers of artists including John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Dead & Company and Train.

Kirby Yoh and Zedeck jointly add: “We are excited to have Scott join us as a co-head of the music group. He is a relentless champion for his clients, and we know that he will bring that same energy to UTA. He is a dedicated leader who has played a significant role in building so many people’s careers and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to build our

team and do great work for our clients.”

Prior to his four-year WME stint, Clayton worked at CAA for 17 years as a co-head of their Nashville office, served as co-chair of the city’s Music City Music Council and is a member of the Nashville public radio board of directors.

“Over the past few years, I have witnessed the incredible job UTA has done to expand and elevate the music department,” says Clayton. “Sam, David, and the team have shown true innovation and leadership during this unprecedented time and have really delivered for their artists across all genres. I am very excited to be joining a company that has built a culture that is grounded in transparency with colleagues and in service to clients.”

Clayton’s hire follows a series of major moves by UTA’s music division. New hires include agents Jeffrey Hasson, Brett Saliba, Matt Korn and Emily Wright, who are based in Nashville; Los Angeles-based agents Matt Meyer and Robbie Brown; director of creative strategy Rebecca Prochnik and London-based agents Carlos Abreu and Matt Lee.

In March, the company also acquired UK-based Echo Location Talent Agency, founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as co-head of UTA’s UK office alongside Neil Warnock.

