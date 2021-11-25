fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Rolling Loud goes 18+ following Astroworld tragedy

Live Nation-promoted California festival, headlined by Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Future, changes admission policy for 2021 edition

By James Hanley on 25 Nov 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 headliner Future


image © Flickr/The Come Up Show

Rolling Loud organisers are introducing an 18+ age policy for its 2021 California leg in an apparent response to the Astroworld tragedy.

Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Future are due to headline the 55,000-capacity hip-hop festival at Nos Event Center, San Benardino, from 10-12 December.

All ticket-holders under the age of 18 will be given the option of rolling their tickets over the next year’s edition, or receive a refund. The Rolling Loud brand launched in Miami in 2015.

In light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy

“We welcome everyone to experience our festivals, however, in light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy specific only to our upcoming 2021 California festival,” says a statement on the festival’s website.

Live Nation promotes both Rolling Loud and Astroworld.

All 10 victims of the 5 November crowd crush during Travis Scott’s Astroworld set at Houston’s NRG Park were aged between nine and 27.

Hundreds of lawsuits totalling more than US$2 billion have been filed on behalf of concert-goers against Scott, Live Nation and its Austin-based Scoremore subsidiary, and other parties including Drake, who appeared as a special guest during Scott’s headline performance. Criminal investigations are also underway.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Rolling Loud launches in Hong Kong
    LN launches Rolling Loud in Hong Kong

    “Fans of hip-hop in Asia can now rejoice”: Live Nation-promoted Rolling Loud will be Hong Kong’s first outdoor, multi-day, hip-hop festival

  • Bayfront Park, Miami, Florida, Ultra Music Festival 2013, Robert Giordano, Rolling Loud
    The show will go on for Rolling Loud 2017

    After a period of uncertainty – and a threatened $30m lawsuit – Bayfront Park trustees have signed off on Dope Entertainment's third Rolling Loud festival

  • Safety taskforce formed after Astroworld tragedy

    A taskforce on concert safety has been formed in the US in the wake of last weekend's Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston. Announced by Texas governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Task Force On Concert Safety will be led by Texas Music Office director Brendon Anthony. Roundtable discussions will be held…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|22 Nov 2021

Latest culture grants include £600k for Glasto

news|22 Nov 2021

FKP Scorpio establishes new touring department

news|23 Nov 2021

Crypto.com currency ‘up 70%’ after LA arena deal

news|22 Nov 2021

AEG Presents France head on ‘patchy’ ticket sales

news|24 Nov 2021

CM.com launches UK & Ireland ticketing division

The essential live music business newsletter