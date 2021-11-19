Poppy launches own interactive metaverse app

PoppySphere, available on iOS and Android, is “a virtual 8-bit universe for fans to explore, with dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover"

Grammy Award-nominee Poppy has launched a brand new Metaverse app for iOS and Android called ‘PoppySphere’.

Developed in partnership with artist development company Hifi Labs, PoppySphere is “a virtual 8-bit universe for fans to explore, with dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation”.

Users around the world can customise their own avatar and text chat while playing games and uncovering “hidden secrets”. Fans of the US artist can also submit ideas for music, games, wall art and room designs that, if chosen, can earn them exclusive gifts.

“We’re really interested in the true direct-to-fan connection,” says Hifi Labs CEO, Joe Barham.

“We love working with artists who view the cutting edge as an opportunity and our focus is on helping artists build their own platforms to create the best possible relationship with fans.”

“I am overjoyed to be launching my very own Metaverse,” Poppy said in a statement. “A fully customisable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one.”

She added: “The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”

In September, Poppy launched Roblox’s new ‘Listening Parties’ feature, making her new album ‘Flux’ available through “all of the [Roblox] experiences” and participating in a Q&A on the platform.

