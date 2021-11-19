Ocaso to be Costa Rica’s first mass event since 2020

The underground festival as also been selected to become the official pilot event for Covid safety, debuting a protocol that will be used nationwide

Ocaso festival is to be the first government-approved mass event in Costa Rico since the pandemic started in April 2020.

The underground festival’s 5th-anniversary event, scheduled for 6–11 January 2022, has also been selected to become the official pilot event for Covid safety, debuting a protocol that will be used for all of the country’s mass events.

The organisers are currently waiting to hear whether the Costa Rican government will implement a vaccine mandate in January or if it will be pushed back until May.

Adriatique, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, Amelie Lens, Andreas Henneberg, Colyn, Doc Martin and more will perform across the festival’s ‘poolside stages, beach blowouts and jungle haven’ in the coastal town of Tamarindo.

According to the organisers, Ocaso is “the most affordable festival in Costa Rica” with a full six-day festival pass starting at $109 for residents of Latin America and $159 for international guests.

The team behind the 7,000-capacity festival has also announced that Ocaso will be “totally carbon neutral” by January 2023.

Devin Ellis, founder of Ocaso festival, says: “The plan of action includes removing all plastics from our event. We are also increasing the beach cleanups we do to multiple days before and after the festival and planting several hundred trees on our two event location grounds to offset the use of fuel for our generators.”

Costa Rica has one of the highest rates of renewable energy generation in the world.

