November New Music playlist out now

By IQ on 08 Nov 2021
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The November edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the November playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|ITB
|Beatrich
|Hands Tied
|ITB
|Conrad
|Weightless
|ITB
|Strawberry Guy
|Sun Outside My Window
|ITB
|The Inspector Cluzo
|A Man Outstanding In His Field
|ITB
|Portland
|Aftermath
|Paradigm
|Alewya
|Play
|Paradigm
|Martha Skye Murphy
|Stuck
|Paradigm
|Overmono
|bby
|Paradigm
|Shallou
|Heartaches
|Paradigm
|The Royston Club
|Infatuated
|UTA
|Aurora
|Giving In To The Love
|UTA
|DITZ
|Det Wurst
|UTA
|Grandson
|Drop Dead
|UTA
|Pa Salieu
|Bad
|UTA
|Young Thug
|Punk
|ATC
|Grace Cummings
|Heaven
|ATC
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|Rhododendron
|ATC
|Metronomy
|It's Good To Be Back
|ATC
|Surfbort
|Happy Happy Halloween
|ATC
|Tonstartssbandht
|Pass Away
|Mother Artists
|IDLES
|The Beachland Ballroom
|Mother Artists
|CMAT
|No More Virgos
|Mother Artists
|Cate le Bon
|Running Away
|Mother Artists
|Enola Gay
|Scrappers
