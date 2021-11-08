fbpx

November New Music playlist out now

The November edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists

By IQ on 08 Nov 2021

November New Music Playlist

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The November edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s playlist first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the November playlist is:

AgencyArtistSong
ITBBeatrichHands Tied
ITBConradWeightless
ITBStrawberry GuySun Outside My Window
ITBThe Inspector CluzoA Man Outstanding In His Field
ITBPortlandAftermath
ParadigmAlewyaPlay
ParadigmMartha Skye MurphyStuck
ParadigmOvermonobby
ParadigmShallouHeartaches
ParadigmThe Royston ClubInfatuated
UTAAuroraGiving In To The Love
UTADITZDet Wurst
UTAGrandsonDrop Dead
UTAPa SalieuBad
UTAYoung ThugPunk
ATCGrace CummingsHeaven
ATCHurray for the Riff RaffRhododendron
ATCMetronomyIt's Good To Be Back
ATCSurfbortHappy Happy Halloween
ATCTonstartssbandhtPass Away
Mother ArtistsIDLESThe Beachland Ballroom
Mother ArtistsCMATNo More Virgos
Mother ArtistsCate le BonRunning Away
Mother ArtistsEnola GayScrappers

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

