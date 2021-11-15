Moment House launches in Japan with ticketer Zaiko

The LA-based live media platform, which has processed more than one million tickets across 168 countries since its launch in 2019, is expanding

Moment House has launched in Japan through a partnership with digital ticketing platform Zaiko, which invested in the company in September.

The LA-based live media platform, which powers ticketed livestreamed ‘Moments’ for leading musicians and entertainers, has processed more than one million tickets across 168 countries since its launch in 2019.

Tame Impala, KSI, Halsey, St Vincent, Kygo, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, Grouplove, Yungblud and Justin Bieber are among the artists that have worked with the platform.

Moment House Japan has now announced its first virtual shows showcasing talent from across Asia. LA-based Japanese artist Jin Akanishi will be showcasing his first “online digital experience” on 25 December.

In January, the platform will present a performance from Korean-American rapper Jessi as well as a virtual gig from Thai singers Billkin and PP Krit.

Moment House’s expansion comes after the platform received US$12 million in new funding from investors including UTA Ventures, the investment arm of United Talent Agency, artists Halsey and Kaytranada, and Max Cutler, founder of podcast studio Parcast and head of new content for Spotify.

The new investors joined existing backers including high-profile artist managers Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Myles Shear (Kygo), Austin Rosen (Post Malone), as well as actor Jared Leto, UnitedMasters’ Steve Stoute, Patreon CEO Jack Conte and ex-TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer.

