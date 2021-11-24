Marcia Titley named MD of Eventim Sweden

Titley will continue as MD of Eventim Norway, and as part of the Eventim Scandinavia Management Team, alongside her new role

Marcia Titley has been appointed managing director for ticketing operation Eventim Sweden.

Titley has been MD of Eventim Norway for almost four years and is also part of the Eventim Scandinavia Management Team.

She will continue as MD of Eventim Norway, adding Eventim Sweden to her current role.

“It has been very exciting to introduce Eventim solutions to the Norwegian market,” says Titley. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the Swedish team, and sharing our experiences and expertise from Norway, to further grow our business in Sweden and in Scandinavia as a whole”.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the Swedish team, and sharing our experiences and expertise from Norway”

Jens B. Arnesen, CEO of Eventim Scandinavia, says: “I am convinced Marcia will bring a lot of best practice into the Swedish market and will be able to carry out our growth strategy together with the local team. In collaboration with our Scandinavian Support and Marketing teams we are able to help our partners by providing both local and cross border experience.”

Titley replaces Jay Sietsema who will end his position as MD for Eventim Sweden on 30 November 2021 to “pursue new challenges outside the company”.

Eventim Scandinavia has offices in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm and is a fully owned company within German live entertainment behemoth, CTS Eventim.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.