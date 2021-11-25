Major new festival says grandparents go for free

In It Together, a "festival for everyone", will launch in Wales next year with headliners High Flying Birds, Two Door Cinema Club and Clean Bandit

In It Together festival is encouraging ticket buyers to bring their grandparents for free to the inaugural festival in Wales next year.

The organisers say the festival is “about bringing people together from all backgrounds after what has been a seriously tough period for many” and that the bring-your-grandparents-for-free initiative “epitomises” that mission statement.

The inaugural multi-genre festival is slated to take place between 3–5 June next year at Old Park Farm in Margam, Wales, with headliners Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Two Door Cinema Club and Clean Bandit.

The Editors, Armand van Helden, The Vaccines, Eats Everything b2b Skream, Soul II Soul, Hybrid Minds, Tinie Tempah, Roger Sanchez are also billed to play across the eight stages.

The 40,000-capacity greenfield festival is organised by Escape Records, the collective behind Wales’s biggest music festivals – Inside Out, Colour Clash, Party At The Park and Escape Festival – as well as other events around Europe.

“In It Together is a festival for everyone, young and old, no matter the race, gender or sexuality, with luxury camping options, a dedicated campsite for 16-17-year-olds, a separate quieter campsite for those who want to relax, as well as a louder campsite for the real party animals,” reads a statement from the festival.

