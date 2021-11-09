Loud and Live hires Claudia Arcay

Arcay joins the management team at Loud and Live to enhance the firm’s work around touring, festivals, sponsorships and content development

Entertainment, marketing and media company Loud and Live has named Claudia Arcay as SVP of entertainment.

Bringing nearly 20 years of experience, Arcay will join the management team at Loud and Live Entertainment to further enhance the company’s work around touring, festivals, sponsorships and content development.

Arcay was most recently at WK Entertainment, where her successes included playing an integral role in the comeback of Latin singer Carlos Vives. As his business manager, Arcay led the development and execution of Vives’ touring and marketing strategies in the US, Europe and Latin America.

“We are excited and honoured to be welcoming Claudia to Loud and Live at this pivotal moment in our trajectory,” says Nelson Albareda, founder and CEO of Loud and Live. “As we continue to expand our capabilities and global footprint across our entertainment focus, Claudia’s knowledge, experience and work ethic will be invaluable to our continued growth and success.”

Loud and Live has undoubtedly taken a strong leadership position in the industry

Prior to WK, Arcay was director of marketing for nine years at NYK Productions, owned by South Florida promoter Arie Kaduri. Focusing primarily on Latin tours, Arcay worked with acts including Maná, Alejandro Sanz, Juanes, and Luis Miguel, among others.

“I am thrilled and proud to be joining the Loud and Live familia. The energy, passion, and talent here makes for an environment that I look forward to being a part of and contributing to” adds Arcay. “Loud and Live has undoubtedly taken a strong leadership position in the industry, and I can’t wait to be a part of its continued success.”

Loud and Live is currently working on nearly 400 shows across the US, Latin America and Spain through December of 2022. Its line-up includes tours and concerts for Latin artists including Farruko, Camilo, Ricardo Montaner, Carlos Vives, Roberto Carlos, Soda Stereo, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Daniel Habif, Ruben Blades, Diego El Cigala and Ricardo Arjona.