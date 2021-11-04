LIVENow partners on Lizzo and Gorillaz events

Lizzo will headline American Express Unstaged on the streaming platform, while Gorillaz' Song Machine Live From Kong is heading to the big screen

Livestream company LiveNow has announced upcoming presentations with Lizzo and Gorillaz.

Lizzo will be the final 2021 headliner for American Express Unstaged digital music series on 4 December. The performance will take place in Miami in front of a live audience and will stream exclusively on the LiveNow platform and will be available to watch on demand for 48 hours.

Past Unstaged headliners have included Sam Smith, Alica Keys and Maroon 5.

In addition, LiveNow has partnered with Trafalgar Releasing to bring Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong to the big screen. Captured at the band’s Kong Studios HQ in London, the “star-studded virtual experience”, will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide for one day only on 8 December.

LiveNow previously worked with Gorillaz on their livestream event, Song Machine Live, which was broadcast live around the world with three shows across three time zones on 12-13 December last year.

We look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen

“We saw great success with Gorillaz’ previous cinema event Reject False Icons, and we look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen, with immersive surround sound and exclusive bonus content,” says Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby.

James Massing, chief commercial officer at LiveNow, explains the firm’s goal is to give fans “unparalleled access to the ultimate live music experiences”.

“Last year, we brought Gorillaz fans a one-off opportunity to watch the band perform their critically acclaimed album during a time where live music stopped,” he says. “We’re proud to share the performance once again but on the big screen.”

Other music events broadcast by LiveNow in 2020 included some of the biggest live streams of the year, including One World: Together at Home, Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054, Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue Experience, Gorillaz’ Song Machine Live from Kong and Pete Tong’s O Come All Ye Ravers.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.