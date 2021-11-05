Live Nation Canada and Drake to open Toronto venue

The 2,500-capacity venue is located in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood and plans to host 200 events annually

Toronto’s newest venue History will officially open its doors this weekend after restrictions around general admission capacity were lifted.

A collaboration between Live Nation Canada and Drake, the 2,500-capacity venue plans to host 200 events annually.

Located in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood, the building includes a convertible general admission area and reserved seating configurations.

We are thrilled to bring History to life in Toronto with live entertainment

“We are thrilled to bring History to life in Toronto with live entertainment that we know will elevate the city’s concert-going experience,” said Riley O’Connor, chairman, Live Nation Canada. “We can’t wait for both fans and artists alike to experience our newest destination music venue.”

History opens on Sunday (7 November) with a show by Bleachers. Other upcoming concerts include Deadbeats, Chvrches, Duke Dumont and WizKid.

The province of Ontario lifted capacity limits on 25 October in the majority of settings where proof of vaccination is required, with plans to lift mask-wearing requirements in indoor public spaces, as well as remove proof-of-vaccine requirements for all remaining settings, by the end of March 2022.

History will also launch a community arts programme aimed at supporting local youth’s artistic aspirations through both exposure and financial support. Art students in the area will have the opportunity to submit a portfolio to be considered for a commissioned opportunity to create band artwork for an upcoming show.

Multiple recipients will be chosen annually and awarded with a bursary, in addition to having their creations promoted at the venue, online and in-print.

