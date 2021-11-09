Live Nation initiates Astroworld health fund

The promoter and its Scoremore subsidiary have provided an update on steps taken since the 5 November tragedy in Houston, Texas

Live Nation and subsidiary Scoremore have announced they are setting up a health fund to cover the medical expenses of Astroworld Festival attendees.

In a social media post, the companies provided an update on the steps taken since the 5 November tragedy at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, in which eight people died and hundreds were injured. Multiple lawsuits have already been filed by Astroworld attendees in relation to the Travis Scott-headlined event.

“Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for,” says the statement.

“Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all the footage from our CCTV cameras. Load out of the site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets.

“And most importantly we are working on ways to support attendees, the families of victims and staff, from providing mental health counselling to setting up a health fund to help with costs for medical expenses. Our entire team is mourning alongside the community.”

Many families are dealing with the unimaginable right now and my heart goes out to them

Live Nation chairman and CEO Michael Rapino has also paid tribute to the victims on Twitter.

“Many families are dealing with the unimaginable right now and my heart goes out to them and the entire Astroworld community,” he wrote. “We are dedicated to doing everything we can to get the families and fans the answers and support they deserve.”

Live Nation acquired a majority stake in Austin-based Scoremore Shows, the largest promoter in Texas, in 2018. Scoremore was co-founded in 2010 by Sascha Stone Guttfreund and Claire Bogle.

Meanwhile, Houston police chief Troy Finner has issued an update regarding the ongoing crinimal investigation.

“I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event,” says Fenner in the statement, published on Twitter. “I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation.

“I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD (Houston police department) for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of the team’s social media messaging on any unscheduled events. The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as chief of police.

“As I have previously stated, our criminal investigation continues. We are asking everyone to be considerate of the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.