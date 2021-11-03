Japan eases 10k capacity limit on mass gatherings

Large-scale events now permitted to host more than 10,000 spectators after lifting of government restrictions

The Japanese government has eased its 10,000-capacity limit on mass gatherings such as concerts following a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

Events across the country can now admit 5,000 people, or 50% of capacity – whichever is larger – while large-scale spaces are permitted to welcome more than 10,000 spectators in Tokyo and other regions previously under a state or quasi-state of emergency. However, events that will involve fans shouting and cheering will be capped at 50% of capacity.

Kyodo News reports the move has been backed by promoters, who have started putting additional tickets on sale for shows in anticipation of hosting larger crowds.

“We will continue to work hard to prevent infections so our guests can feel at ease,” says a statement from music association the All Japan Concert and Live Entertainment Promoters Conference (ACPC).

The restrictions were in place in 27 of the country’s 47 prefecture and have been gradually eased by the government since 1 October.

Earlier this year, 10 leading Japanese concert promoters announced the formation of the International Promoters Alliance Japan to establish unified guidelines for the safe resumption of events involving international artists.

Led by Creativeman Productions head Naoki Shimizu, the alliance includes Live Nation Japan, Udo Artists, Smash Corporation, Hayashi International Promotions and Kyodo Tokyo – will work closely with the Japanese government, as well as international embassies and consulates.

The International Promoters Alliance Japan is completed by Avex Entertainment, Hanshin Contents Link/Billboard Japan, M&I Company and Promax. The organisation complements the work of ACPC, with which it shares members.

