ILMC reveals new five-star venue for in-person return

The new-and-improved ILMC will also see GEI become part of the conference and IPM expand to include a day-long tranche of sessions by E3S

The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has announced a new five-star venue for the highly anticipated 2022 event, which will herald a return to the conference’s in-person format.

The 34th edition of the event will host 1,200 top live music executives from over 40 countries in the newly enhanced Royal Lancaster Hotel in London from 1–4 March 2022.

The move marks the first venue change for ILMC in more than two decades, in response to increasing demand for the industry-leading event.

Extra space for networking, private meetings and events are among the benefits of the new, first-class location.

The physical format will be complemented with a digital component, enabling delegates to access conference sessions on-demand online for 30 days after the event.

It’s hugely exciting to finally be confirming the physical return

As a one-off special, next year’s new-and-improved ILMC will also see the Green Events & Innovations (GEI) conference become part of ILMC itself, on Friday 4 March, having previously been a standalone event. Tickets solely for GEI will still be available as usual.

The ILMC Production Meeting (IPM), slated for Tuesday 1 March, is also expanding its programming to include a day-long tranche of sessions by the Event Safety & Security Summit (E3S) – a sister event that has previously taken place in October.

On 4 March, The Arthur Awards and Gala Dinner will return in-person to its old stomping grounds, Grade II-listed ballroom Sheraton Grand Park Lane.

Hosted once again by renowned agent Emma Banks, The Arthur Awards will pay tribute to a handful of the industry’s trailblazers, in front of 350 industry professionals.

Bringing the international business together in March, to map out the new roads ahead, has never felt so important

The Gala, meanwhile, will consist of a champagne reception followed by a five-star, four-course feast prepared by award-winning chefs.

“Given that ILMC in 2020 was the last moment that the live music industry came together en masse, it’s hugely exciting to finally be announcing the physical return,” says ILMC head, Greg Parmley.

“With a new venue, more networking and meeting space than ever, and some huge announcements lined up, it’s going to be a stellar edition.

“The industry faces an equal assault of challenges and opportunities currently, and so bringing the international business together in March, to map out the new roads ahead, has never felt so important.”

Companies and partners supporting ILMC 34 include Live Nation, Ticketmaster, CTS Eventim, Tysers, ASM Global, DEAG, TADC, Showsec, Semmel Concerts, Oak View Group, Feld Entertainment, Megaforce, The Harlem Globetrotters, eps, and Universe.

Full information about the conference including schedule, events and partners is at 34.ilmc.com.

