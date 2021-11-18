House of Vans unveils new Mexico City venue

The "part skatepark, part music venue, part theatre, part art gallery" opens with a concert by Japanese Breakfast on 9 December

House of Vans is expanding its live interests by opening a new venue in Mexico’s capital.

Located in Col. San Juan, House of Vans Mexico City is billed as “part skatepark, part music venue, part theatre, part art gallery”, and opens with a gig by Japanese Breakfast on 9 December.

The project adds to the brand’s existing UK and US hubs in London and Chicago.

It’s a space where the ‘Off The Wall’ spirit lives

“It is an honour for Vans to permanently open House of Vans Mexico City,” says Iñigo Perezcano, Vans senior marketing manager.

“It’s a space where the ‘Off The Wall’ spirit lives, which will enable action sports, music, art, and street culture communities to embrace and develop their expressive creativity to keep making history within Mexico City’s rich creative landscape.”

Other shows announced for its opening week include Mexico City-based Molotov on 10 December and UK synthpop band Hot Chip on December 11.

