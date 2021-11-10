German concert tickets ‘to rise by up to 30%’

Price increases of 15 to 30% are likely to become standard for domestic shows as a result of the pandemic, say live music figures

Concert ticket prices in Germany are set to rise by up to 30% as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to a new report.

Price increases of 15-30% are likely to become standard for domestic shows in the short to medium term, reports Backstage Pro. The increase is attributed to inflation since pre-pandemic times, as well as rising production costs.

“The technology companies have increased their prices drastically, by 20 to 30%”, explains Axel Ballreich, chairman of venues body LiveKomm. “It is foreseeable that the prices for concert tickets will rise by at least 15 to 20%.”

In a controversial move, ticket-holders for German singer Roland Kaiser’s postponed 2020/21 dates in Dresden will receive a voucher for the €67.50 cost of the original ticket. The voucher can then be used towards buying tickets for next year’s rescheduled shows, which are priced €84.50 – 25% higher.

Tickets for many concerts postponed from 2020/21 will remain at their original prices

Promoter Semmel Concerts told Bild newspaper the increase was due to rising costs for “technology and staff shortages” along with additional expenses for “security, ticket organisation or hygiene regulations”.

Ballreich points out that tickets for many concerts postponed from 2020/21 will remain at their original prices, but others will be reliant on increases to cover costs given the subsequent increases in overheads.

However, Claus Berninger, owner of Aschaffenburg’s Colos-Saal club, warns it is “completely wrong” for organisers to up ticket prices to make up for lost income.

“The fans won’t go along with that either,” adds Berninger, who instead calls for productions to be slimmed down in order to cut costs.

