Former ITB agent Phyllis Belezos goes independent

After 18+ years at ITB, Belezos has left to launch a new international talent booking and consultancy agency, Heliocentric Entertainment

By IQ on 10 Nov 2021

Phyllis Belezos

Phyllis Belezos


Veteran booking agent Phyllis Belezos has launched a new international talent booking and consultancy agency, Heliocentric Entertainment.

Belezos leaves her position as booking agent at ITB (International Talent Booking) after more than 18 years at the UK-based agency.

During her two-decade-long career, she has worked with a range of artists such as Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men, Massive Attack, Fatboy Slim, Bjork, Ice T, Nancy Sinatra and Robert Plant, as well a roster of acts that included Sufjan Stevens, St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Bernhoft, WAR, Sam Palladio, Vintage Trouble, Emiliana Torrini and House of Pain.

“I’m so excited to start this new venture and I feel like the last couple of years have cemented what I’ve wanted to achieve in my career and life,” says Belezos.

“I live and breathe music and being able to help artists develop and succeed is my main goal and objective”

“I live and breathe music and being able to help artists develop and succeed is my main goal and objective. I’m grateful for all the experience and knowledge I’ve had so far and ready for the next chapter.”

Heliocentric’s roster includes both established and emerging talent including Bernhoft, Bright Light Bright Light, Callaghan, Darin, Holloway Road, Jonathan Jackson + Enation, July 7.

According to the website, the agency offers its clients “a specialised plan on projects in the arts and music world by providing guidance on global touring, assembling the right core team and organising logistics”.

“We connect talent, brands & businesses, enabling them to stage memorable events, share remarkable music, tell significant stories, whilst booking their live performances throughout the world.”

Kyle Daniel, Little Barrie, Lydmor, Megan O’Neill, Sonia Stein, Sarah Darling, Sam Palladio, Tebey, Tom Bright, Vincent Darby and WAR are also on the agency’s roster.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

